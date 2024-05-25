UBS Group AG Sells 47,758 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $55,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

