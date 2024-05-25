Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,275,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.