Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,938,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $492.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.38 and a 200 day moving average of $429.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,935 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

