Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

