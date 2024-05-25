Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

