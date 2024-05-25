Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BABA stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

