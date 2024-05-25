Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

