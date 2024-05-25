EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.12 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

