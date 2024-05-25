EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.12 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.
Shares of ENS stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.
ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
