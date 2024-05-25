Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 206,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 217,662 shares.The stock last traded at $38.69 and had previously closed at $38.23.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

