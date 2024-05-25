Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Iron Mountain worth $57,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,162.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IRM opened at $80.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

