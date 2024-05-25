UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 610.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 18.44% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $56,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $381.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

