UBS Group AG Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.66% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $57,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

