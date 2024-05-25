UBS Group AG Grows Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.97% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $55,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
SDVY stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
