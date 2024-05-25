Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.71% of Herbalife worth $56,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $643,642. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

