Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 299,935 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,123,000 after acquiring an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

