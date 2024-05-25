NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $366.35 and a 1-year high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

