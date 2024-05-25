Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.020–0.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

