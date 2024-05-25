Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.