Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MHK opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

