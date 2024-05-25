Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.63

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.23), with a volume of 2990483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.38).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,642.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

