The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215,472 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

