Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weis Markets by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Weis Markets by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Weis Markets by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $71.42.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

