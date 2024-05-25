Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 117,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

