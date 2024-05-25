UBS Group AG Purchases 5,332 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of ANSYS worth $57,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.