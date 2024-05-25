UBS Group AG Sells 317,825 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.28% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

