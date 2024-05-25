Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

