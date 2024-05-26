21,898 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

