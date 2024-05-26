Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,887 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,176. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

