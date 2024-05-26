Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $291,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

