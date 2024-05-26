Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $248.55

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.55 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 245.70 ($3.12). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.37), with a volume of 37,158 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.66. The firm has a market cap of £43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,261.31). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,398,500. Company insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

