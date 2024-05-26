BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.45

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.45 and traded as high as C$30.25. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.22, with a volume of 9,548 shares.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.06.
