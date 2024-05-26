Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 399,823 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

