EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 701 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Prudential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

