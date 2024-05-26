EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.