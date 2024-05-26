King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

