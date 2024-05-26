iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

