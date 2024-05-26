King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of The Arena Group worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Arena Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 134,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Price Performance

NYSE AREN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.