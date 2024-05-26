Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 125.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.