Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1,969.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 96,992 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 65.6% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 294,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 116,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

