Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.54 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

