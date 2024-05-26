Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $404.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $408.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average is $362.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

