Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

BAH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

