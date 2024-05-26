King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $216,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,264 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BUD opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.