Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

