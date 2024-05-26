King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

