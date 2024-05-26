Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,234 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

