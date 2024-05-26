iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $11,646,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

