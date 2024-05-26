Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

