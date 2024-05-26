PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $502.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.12.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

