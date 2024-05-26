Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.93. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,483,083 shares.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 577.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

